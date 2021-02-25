Nnamdi Kanu threatens to hunt down Wike over alleged massacre of Igbo youths in Rivers | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nnamdi Kanu threatens to hunt down Wike over alleged massacre of Igbo youths in Rivers
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to deal with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over the alleged massacre of Igbo youths at Obigbo, Oyigbo local government area of the state during last year’s #ENDSARS protests.
The protest was reportedly hijacked by hoodlums who stormed the settlement dominated by Igbo traders and a clash ensued between the two groups.
The governor later sent in security forces to quell the riot and many Igbo youths were allegedly killed in what Kanu has insisted was a systemic massacre of IPOB members.
Apart from the alleged massacre, over 60 women were arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) and detained for more than five months.
After their release, the women claimed they were raped and sexually abused by soldiers and other security officers while in detention.
A civil rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, on Tuesday, ran an exclusive story on the matter titled: “How Nigerian Soldiers Routinely Raped, Tortured Us In Abuja Barracks — Women Arrested In Obigbo, Rivers,” detailing the experience of two of the freed women in the hands of DSS officials.
READ MORE: Buhari has no moral right to criticize Eastern Security Network –Nnamdi Kanu
The report read:
“Going by our findings, including oral interviews from the two freed Obigbo girls and insider sources at the Nigerian Army and DSS (Department of State Services) dungeons, the over 60 abducted Obigbo girls and young women were made to wear one set of underwear – pants and a brassiere– from October and November 2020 till date.
“Apart from serious suspicion of routine sexual harassment, the women are most likely to have been exposed to a litany of health dangers including sexually transmitted diseases and other health challenges as well as mental and menstrual discomforts.”
Kanu, who reacted to the report via his Twitter handle on Thursday, sent a scathing message to Wike, saying he would be hunted for the rest of his life over the killings of IPOB members and other innocent residents following a clash between the group and security operatives.
He wrote: “Anyone close to @GovWike should tell him that till the last days of his miserable life, he will be HUNTED down for all the atrocities he spearheaded against my people at #Obigbo.
“He will be hunted by legions, domestically and internationally. And it will be scorched-earth and fiery.”
