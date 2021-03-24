Nnamdi Kanu throws weight behind Yoruba group’s one-million-man march | Ripples Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says he will throw his weight behind the proposed one-million man march being planned by a Yoruba self-determination group, the Ilana Omo Oodua.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kanu said he will mobilize IPOB members and Igbos from every part of the country, especially those living in the South-West, to participate in the march for the self-determination of the Yoruba and all other oppressed ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“As the brave men & women of #Oduduwa plan this historic one million man march across Southwest, I want to assure all & sundry that #IPOB stand with you & all oppressed ethnic groups in #Nigeria in this brave step & I implore all that desire freedom to support it. #WeMove,” Kanu wrote.

Meanwhile, the one-million man march which would have held in different parts of the South-West on Wednesday, has been postponed till further notice due to the need for Ilana Omo Oodua to have consultations with other Yoruba socio-cultural and other self-determination groups which is scheduled for Saturday, the organizers had said.

In a statement issued by the group on Tuesday, the body said the march has been put on hold as a result of the meeting on Saturday.

As the brave men & women of #Oduduwa plan this historic “one million man march across Southwest”, I want to assure all & sundry that #IPOB stand with you & all oppressed ethnic groups in #Nigeria in this brave step & I implore all that desire freedom to support it. #WeMove pic.twitter.com/y5yhOD8CFF — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) March 24, 2021

