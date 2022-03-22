Nnamdi Kanu writes Malami, alleges torture, inhumane treatment in detention

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has sent a letter to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, over alleged torture and inhumane treatment being meted on him since his arrest in Kenya.

Kanu made the allegation in a letter signed by his Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, dated Tuesday, March 22, detailing how he was arrested and tortured in Kenya and Nigeria.

Due to the separatist agitations of the IPOB, Kanu was arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria in June 2021.

He had initially fled Nigeria in 2017 after Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court granted him bail.

In the letter, the IPOB leader charged Malami to commence investigations and ensure prosecutions of those involved in his torture in line with the provisions of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby make the following Prayers: That, consistent with the provisions of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017, the office of the Attorney-General take prompt measures to initiate the prosecution of all persons that were directly or indirectly culpable in the torture of our Client.

“For your ease of reference, Section 5 of the Anti Torture Act provides that: “A person who has suffered or alleges that he has been subjected to torture shall have the right to complain to and to have his case promptly and impartially examined by a competent authority.

“The competent authority under subsection (1) shall take steps to ensure that the complainant is protected against all ill-treatment or intimidation as a consequence of his complaint or any given evidence.

“That the said prosecutorial action be levied, in line with Section 8 of the Anti Torture Act, which provides that ‘A person who actually participates in the infliction of torture or who is present during the commission of the act is liable as the principal.’

“An order from a superior officer or from a superior in the office or public authority shall not be invoked as a justification for torture.

“The immediate commanding officer of the unit concerned of the security or law enforcement agencies is held liable as an accessory to the crime for any act or omission or negligence on his part that may have led to the commission of torture by his subordinates.

“In conclusion, we call your attention to the provisions of Section 1 of the Anti Torture Act, which states that ‘The Government shall—(a) ensure that the rights of all persons, including suspects, detainees and prisoners are respected at all times and that no person placed under investigation or held in the custody of any person in authority shall be subjected to physical harm, force, violence, threat or intimidation or any act that impairs his free will: and (b) fully adhere to the principles and standards on the absolute condemnation and prohibition of torture set by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and various international instruments to which Nigeria is a State party,” the letter read in part.

