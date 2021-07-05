Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer cries out again, says ‘they want to kill me

The legal counsel to detained leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Monday alleged that his life was under threat by forces he refused to disclose.

He called for protection by the Nigerian government while alleging that his private residence had been invaded a number of times and people killed.

He spoke during an interview on Arise Television, on Monday morning.

This is not the first time Ejiofor would be making the claim, as he had also previously cried out in the early days when his client was arraigned for alleged treason by the Nigerian govt.

More to come…

Join the conversation

Opinions