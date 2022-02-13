NNPC assures Nigerians of fuel supply in ‘few days’

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited on Sunday assured Nigerians on the supply of clean fuel in the next few days.

The NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja.

He said the Corporation was working assiduously to ensure the recall and replacement of adulterated fuel across the country.

Fuel queues returned to filling stations in Lagos and other parts of the country last week following the discovery of off-spec products by industry experts.

Mohammed said: “While it is difficult to give a definite date (when the situation will normalize) but within the next few days because more vessels with clean fuel are coming through but the distribution logistics take some time, so very soon it will return to normal.

“The more PMS that comes in, the shorter the time frame but the distribution logistics also has its time frame. You can see that more filling stations are dispensing only that there are queues but the more filling stations that are receiving new supplies the less the concentration of the queues.

“I am expecting that within the next week we will be seeing the receding of these queues.

“Four vessels (with the off-spec petrol) came in but only one discharged and even that one not all entered the supply chain. If all the four had entered the supply chain it would have been worse.”

