Politics
NNPC boss, Kyari, to address Senate over PIB on Thursday
The Senate has stated that the Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNOC) Mele Kyari, will address the Senate on the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2021 during plenary on Thursday.
This was disclosed by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday during the plenary.
According to Lawan, the briefing was to help senators get better informed on the technicalities and financial implications of certain provisions in the piece of legislation.
He further confirmed that the address would be closed-door.
READ ALSO: Reps to ensure passage of PIB, other bills within two weeks
Lawan said, “Before plenary tomorrow, the leadership of the Senate has decided to invite NNPC GMD to come and brief us in a closed session.
“The opportunity is for those of us who are not members of the joint committees to hear some of the technical details, financial details, and implications of certain provisions in the bill,” he added.
Lawan also said Thursday’s plenary would be entirely devoted to the consideration of the report.
By Mayowa Oladeji
