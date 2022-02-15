NNPC commences distribution of 1bn litres of fuel to ease scarcity

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) Limited has ordered the distribution of one billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in its stock to various fuel stations nationwide.

The NNPC Group Executive Director, Downstream, Adetunji Adeyemi, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja.

Adeyemi said the development would restore the fuel sufficiency level above the national target of 30 days.

He said: “As of today, NNPC has one billion litres of petrol in stock and the petrol being dispensed today at various fuel stations in the country is safe.

“In order to accelerate PMS distribution across the country, NNPC has commenced operations at its Depots and Retail Outlets.

“Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Depot Owners and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria have also commenced 24 hours loading and dispensing activities in some of their designated outlets.”’

The executive director said NNPC had constituted a monitoring team with the support of the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Authority (NMDPRA) and other security agencies in order to ensure smooth distribution of fuel nationwide.

Adeyemi added: “NNPC implores Nigerians to avoid panic buying and assures that the ongoing efforts would be sustained to restore normalcy in a few days time.”

