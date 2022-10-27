NNPC, Daewoo Group sign MoU on Kaduna refinery (Photos)

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday in Seoul, South Korea, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. and Daewoo Group of South Korea for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

At the signing, Buhari praised Daewoo Group for its massive investments in the automobile, maritime and other sectors of the economy.

“I look forward to the delivery of ongoing projects, especially at the Warri and Kaduna refineries, and the NLNG Train Seven,” he added.

The signing came against the backdrop of ongoing rehabilitation works at Warri refinery by the same Daewoo Group which will at the first instance, expected to deliver fuel production before the first half of 2023.



