NNPC failed to account for N102bn crude oil lifted —Senate

In 2016, the Auditor General released a report indicating that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) was unable to account for crude oil deliveries worth over $376,655,589 (N102.6 billion) to the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

Recently, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, led by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, reviewed the report and determined NNPCL must provide a detailed account of the crude oil lifted and supplied to the two refineries.

All 109 senators representing the 36 states of Nigeria unanimously agreed upon the findings of the committee on Wednesday, April 7, 2023.

These queries are part of a larger investigation into 37 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Senators demand answers

The Senate wants Mele Kyari, the group managing director of NNPCL, to provide details of the crude oil lifted from Escravos Terminal and the associated finances.

READ ALSO:Fuel queues not peculiar to Nigeria, will ease out soon —NNPCL boss, Kyari

The query of the Senate reads: “From the review and examination of the domestic Crude Oil Lifting sales profile presented for audit verification, it was noted that several deliveries were stated to be jointly lifted by or delivered to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies.

“From the examination carried out a total oil lifting of 8,399,017; bbls with a total sales value of $376.6 (N102.6 billion) was stated to have been lifted jointly by these two companies.

“The failure to properly separate these deliveries and charge directly to each company makes it difficult to reconcile and account for each lifting.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now