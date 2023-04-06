Business
NNPC failed to account for N102bn crude oil lifted —Senate
In 2016, the Auditor General released a report indicating that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) was unable to account for crude oil deliveries worth over $376,655,589 (N102.6 billion) to the Warri and Kaduna refineries.
Recently, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, led by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, reviewed the report and determined NNPCL must provide a detailed account of the crude oil lifted and supplied to the two refineries.
All 109 senators representing the 36 states of Nigeria unanimously agreed upon the findings of the committee on Wednesday, April 7, 2023.
These queries are part of a larger investigation into 37 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).
Senators demand answers
The Senate wants Mele Kyari, the group managing director of NNPCL, to provide details of the crude oil lifted from Escravos Terminal and the associated finances.
The query of the Senate reads: “From the review and examination of the domestic Crude Oil Lifting sales profile presented for audit verification, it was noted that several deliveries were stated to be jointly lifted by or delivered to Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) and Kaduna refinery and Petrochemical Company without necessary details or breakdown of what was delivered to respective companies.
“From the examination carried out a total oil lifting of 8,399,017; bbls with a total sales value of $376.6 (N102.6 billion) was stated to have been lifted jointly by these two companies.
“The failure to properly separate these deliveries and charge directly to each company makes it difficult to reconcile and account for each lifting.”
