NNPC records 18.6% increase in pipeline vandalism | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NNPC records 18.6% increase in pipeline vandalism
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it recorded 18 percent increase in pipeline vandalism across the country in December.
This is contained in the 53rd edition of the NNPC’s monthly financial and operations report (MFOR) released in Abuja on Friday.
In a statement, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the general manager, group public affairs division of the NNPC, said the report showed 43 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 18.6 percent increase from the 35 points that were breached in November 2020.
He said out of the vandalised points, Mosimi Area accounted for 56% of the vandalized points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 33% and 11% respectively.
The statement reads, ” in December 2020, 43 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 18.60 percent increase from the 35 points recorded in November 2020. Mosimi Area accounted for 56% of the vandalized points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 33 percent and 12 percent respectively.”
READ ALSO: NNPC pledges to maintain current ex-depot price of petrol
Pipeline vandalism has been a major challenge for NNPC.
In September 2020, the government owned firm revealed the cost of 9,420 pipeline repairs and management is almost N1 trillion in the last five years.
Also in the report, NNPC revealed it increased the daily average natural gas supply to power plants by 3.52 percent to 816mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,445MW.
“In the Gas Sector, natural gas production in December 2020 stood at 213.34Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) translating to an average daily production of 6,881.83million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).” it said.
