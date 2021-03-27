 NNPC records 18.6% increase in pipeline vandalism | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

NNPC records 18.6% increase in pipeline vandalism

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it recorded 18 percent increase in pipeline vandalism across the country in December.

This is contained in the 53rd edition of the NNPC’s monthly financial and operations report (MFOR) released in Abuja on Friday.

In a statement, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the general manager, group public affairs division of the NNPC, said the report showed 43 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 18.6 percent increase from the 35 points that were breached in November 2020.

He said out of the vandalised points, Mosimi Area accounted for 56% of the vandalized points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 33% and 11% respectively.

The statement reads, ” in December 2020, 43 pipeline points were vandalized representing about 18.60 percent increase from the 35 points recorded in November 2020. Mosimi Area accounted for 56% of the vandalized points while Kaduna Area and Port Harcourt accounted for the remaining 33 percent and 12 percent respectively.”

READ ALSO: NNPC pledges to maintain current ex-depot price of petrol

Pipeline vandalism has been a major challenge for NNPC.

In September 2020, the government owned firm revealed the cost of 9,420 pipeline repairs and management is almost N1 trillion in the last five years.

Also in the report, NNPC revealed it increased the daily average natural gas supply to power plants by 3.52 percent to 816mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,445MW.

“In the Gas Sector, natural gas production in December 2020 stood at 213.34Billion Cubic Feet (BCF) translating to an average daily production of 6,881.83million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).” it said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports2 hours ago

Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Sports3 hours ago

Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19

Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Sports5 hours ago

Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism

The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Sports11 hours ago

MATCHDAY! Super Eagles seek Nations Cup ticket in Benin Republic duel

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing the Squirrels of Benin Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Sports1 day ago

‘Too toxic to ignore’ – Thierry Henry to quit social media over racism, bullying

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has announced his exit from social media, citing the heightened level of racist abuses as well...

Latest Tech News

Latest3 hours ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Latest1 day ago

Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Latest2 days ago

Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Tech3 days ago

Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase

The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Latest3 days ago

Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Latest4 days ago

Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...