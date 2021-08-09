NNPC redeploys staff, gets new spokesman

The Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has approved the appointments and redeployment of some staff to fill key vacant positions in the corporation.

The management also approved the appointment of Garba Mohammed as the new Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division in the NNPC.

He replaced Dr. Kennie Obateru, who will retire from service in September as the corporation’s new spokesman.

Obateru, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the appointments and redeployments would strengthen and reposition the NNPC for future operations in the country’s oil and gas industry.

Also, Mr. Billy Okoye was appointed the new Group Executive Director (GED), Ventures and Business Development while Mrs. Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum was promoted to the position of the Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

Until their new appointments, Okoye and Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division respectively at NNPC.

Adeyemi Adetunji, formerly the Chief Operating Officer, Business and Ventures Development, becomes the Group Executive Director, Downstream.

Mr. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, who was the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, has been appointed the Group Executive Director, Gas, and Power.

