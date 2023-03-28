Business
NNPC releases 418m litres of petrol in seven days
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has released 418 million litres of petrol between March 18 and 24 into the Nigerian market.
This was disclosed in a new data published by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).
The information showed that 59 million litres of the product were evacuated daily during the week, even as year-to-date daily average remained at 64.94 million litres during the period.
However, from the period between March 4 and 24, a total of 1.46 billion litres of petrol were evacuated to states, with 80.41 per cent of evacuation taking place at the 27 top loading depots with minimum evacuation of 5 million litres.
The remaining depots evacuated only 19.59 per cent of total volume.
NMDPRA top receiving states during the period were Lagos, where 1,957 trucks were dispatched, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) received 550 truckloads of fuel while Delta received 508 trucks of the product.
Also, between 11th and 17th of March, 488.94 million litres of fuel were evacuated across the states, while from 4 to 10 March this year, the NNPC dispatched 558.83 million litres of fuel.
