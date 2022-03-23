NNPC releases another 516.4m litres of petrol to Nigerians

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Tuesday announced that it had released additional 516.43 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly referred to as petrol to the Nigerian market.

According to a statement published on its social media accounts, it said the release was done between March 14 and March 20.

The new release is in addition to the 1.82 billion litres distributed into the Nigerian market within a period of 28 days covering February 14 and March 13.

NNPC said the release of the product was in line with efforts of the NNPC management to address the supply gap being experienced in the distribution of petrol to Nigerians caused by several factors.

A breakdown of the 516.43 million litres showed that 80 per cent of all the evacuation took place at the top 30 high loading depots while the other loading depots evacuated less than 20 per cent.

It put the average daily evacuation during the week at 73.78 million litres.

