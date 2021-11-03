NNPC reveals cause of Lagos gas leakage

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed the cause of the gas leakage witnessed in the Ikeja area of Lagos on Wednesday morning.

There was apprehension in Lagos on Wednesday morning after gas seeped out from a pipeline in the area.

The incident caused heavy traffic in Ikeja and adjourning areas.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Garba Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the gas leakage witnessed around Anifowoshe and Ikeja Underbridge was caused by road construction in the area.

He further allayed the fears of the residents, saying the gas pipeline has been isolated and the general area cordoned off.

Mohammed said: “Preliminary findings indicate that at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, a pipeline gas leakage was reported around Anifowoshe, Ikeja Underbridge, Lagos State.

“The pipeline is a six-inch gas pipeline supplying gas to Mainland Power Ltd, near Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

“The NNPC immediately moved in by engaging Gaslink Limited, its franchise partner operating the pipeline, mobilised to the location, cordoned off the area, and successfully isolated the gas pipeline at Oba Akran Valve pit. ”

