NNPC, Sahara Group, others partner to extend COVID-19 intervention to states

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Melee Kyari, said on Tuesday the Corporation and its partners would extend the ongoing COVID-19 medical intervention to other states of the federation yet to benefit from the initiative.

Kyari, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the Thisday Dome COVID-19 Testing, Tracing, and Treatment Centre equipped by industry stakeholders and other corporate bodies, said the NNPC’s coordinated support would eventually reach every state of the federation.

Other companies involved in the initiative are Sahara Group, CA-COVID and China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

He said: “The NNPC is owned by the 200 million Nigerians. We have a primary responsibility to stand with the country and our citizens at any time to ensure that we fight COVID-19 together.

“We are doing this with the support and the guidance of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, pulling together the entire oil and gas Industry to bring support to the country.”

The NNPC GMD added that the Corporation brought all its partners together to deliver medical consumables and infrastructure.

He added: “One of the many things we did is to bring our partners on the table and one of our great partners is the Sahara Group with whom we have many businesses. We have downstream businesses and we also have upstream businesses with the group.

“It is common knowledge that for every oil and gas business in Nigeria, NNPC is a partner, either as a direct equity holder or as a cash-contributing partner. Therefore, everything done in this Industry is with the support of the NNPC.”

