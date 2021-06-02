NNPC to acquire stake in BUA refinery, four others amid talks with Dangote | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NNPC to acquire stake in BUA refinery, four others amid talks with Dangote
Dangote refinery is not the only refiner the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) plans to acquire a minority stake in, as its incoming rival, BUA will also be expected to part with some shares.
The government-owned oil company will acquire a stake in BUA refinery in line with a new policy issued by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
The government policy directs NNPC to acquire stake in any privately-owned refinery that has an output capacity above 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) – Ripples Nigeria gathered that both Dangote and BUA refinery have a capacity that exceeds the bpd range.
Dangote refinery has 650,000 barrels-per-day and BUA Group announced that its refiner, which is still in development phase will have 200,000 barrels per day capacity. Aside from these companies, there are still four refineries, also still in development phase, being eyed by NNPC.
READ ALSO: NNPC enters talks with Dangote for 20% refinery stake
The oil importer said the government policy directs “the mandatory participation of the Corporation in any privately-owned refinery that exceeds 50,000 barrels per day capacity.”
It added that, “The new vision is to grow domestic refining capacity, improve petroleum products supply from our local refineries and become a net exporter of petroleum products.” NAN quoted NNPC.
The NNPC didn’t state how the stake acquisition will be financed, but it plans to be a stakeholder. The decision has come as a shock, as the government corporation is also planning to revamp it’s own refinery.
President Buhari had approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refinery which NNPC controls. The government refinery has been in a deplorable state for years.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji)
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...