NNPC to back deployment of CNG filling stations for cars

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it would support the current initiatives of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources aimed at offering alternate energy source to Nigerians by means of “aggressive activation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) refill stations for motorists across the country.”

Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru.

The NNPC chief said the firm had already leveraged the gas penetration agenda championed by Minister of Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, adding that it would collaborate with industry stakeholders with a view to providing viable substitutes to petrol with a view to reducing the demand for the product and ultimately its price.

Kyari assured that the NNPC would publish its 2019 Audited Financial Statements (AFS) as a sequel to the 2018 AFS released in June in the months ahead.

He noted that the state-owned refineries were shut down in preparation for “a robust diagnosis of the issues which have overtime made it impossible for the facilities to operate up to their name plate capacity.”

He cited the challenges faced in supplying the refineries with crude oil through the frequently breached and vandalised pipeline network as part of the grounds for the shutdown.

