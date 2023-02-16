NNPC to begin oil drilling in Nasarawa March 21

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Limited will begin drilling of the first oil well in Obi/Keana, Nasarawa State, on March 21.

The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Melee Kyari, disclosed this when he led the company’s management on a courtesy visit to the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Thursday in Lafia.

Kyari said the company began exploration activities in Nasarawa in 2010 and has technically found a petroleum environment in the state.

He said: “We have seen a great potential for finding hydrocarbon in Nasarawa State and to confirm this, we are going to start drilling on March 21.

“We are very optimistic that it would be a successful exercise. It will not end there, once you find oil, you do further works to develop it not just for the benefit of the community around it but for Nasarawa State and the country.”

He revealed that the exploration would not be limited to the Obi/Keana location.

“Once we test this prospect, it opens new roads and we have seen other great prospects across many parts of the State. This will herald history and bring value to all of us,” the NNPC chief added.

In his address, Governor Sule thanked the NNPC team for what the company was doing in the state.

He expressed optimism that the drilling of the oil well named “Ebenyi-A” would bring lots of benefits to Nasarawa State.

