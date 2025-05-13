NNPC to resume oil drilling in Northern Nigeria, GCEO Ojulari confirms

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) is set to resume crude oil drilling activities in northern Nigeria more than two years after the initial launch of the Kolmani project was suspended.

This announcement was made by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Bayo Ojulari, during an interview with BBC News Hausa on Monday.

The Kolmani project, located on the border between Bauchi and Gombe states, was first inaugurated in November 2022 under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. At the time, it was hailed as a historic step toward transforming the northern region into a new oil frontier. However, drilling activities stalled without public explanation, leaving many residents disillusioned.

Ojulari, who recently assumed leadership of the national oil company, said efforts are underway to revive the stalled project. “We will continue with the oil drilling in Kolmani and other places,” he said, assuring northern communities that the federal government remains committed to developing the region’s energy potential.

Read Also: Boko Haram invades another military base in Borno, kill Nigerian soldiers (Video)

He added that the resumption would also include the completion of the long-awaited Ajaokuta–Kano gas pipeline, a critical infrastructure project expected to enhance industrial activities across the North. “These initiatives will help reopen shuttered businesses and encourage the establishment of new ones, ultimately boosting regional and national economies,” Ojulari said.

While addressing the skepticism that followed his appointment, Ojulari, himself a northerner, urged the public to support his leadership. “It surprised me that some northerners were unhappy with my appointment. I urge everyone—north and south—to back me with their prayers and cooperation so we can move this country forward,” he said.

Ojulari also confirmed that NNPC Ltd. is working to mend its strained relationship with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Tensions had mounted between both parties over the supply of crude oil, with the previous NNPC administration halting the controversial naira-for-crude deal earlier this year. The move sparked supply issues and price fluctuations across the country.

“We acknowledge there were disagreements, but we’ve sat down and resolved to work together going forward,” Ojulari said. “Mr. Aliko Dangote has shown commendable willingness to collaborate, and we’ve agreed to end the rivalry for the greater good of Nigerians.”

He stressed the importance of synergy between the two major energy stakeholders to ensure consistent fuel availability at filling stations and overall energy security. “If challenges arise, we will address them amicably. There will be no more disputes,” he assured.

Commenting on the country’s economic situation, Ojulari noted that falling global oil prices have significantly impacted Nigeria’s revenue. He acknowledged that budget projections based on higher oil prices have fallen short but emphasized that cutting operational costs could help bridge the gap.

“If we can manage our operating expenses efficiently, the revenue from oil and gas sales could still meet our national needs,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now