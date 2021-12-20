NNPC warns Nigerians to beware of fake recruitment exercise

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has called on the citizenry to disregard the information making the rounds on social media that it is currently conducting a recruitment exercise.

NNPC spokesperson, Garba Deen Muhammad, who made the call in a statement on Monday, also denied a competition supposedly organised by the NNPC where a winner stands to win USD8,000, calling it a scam.

In October, the NNPC had warned the public to dismiss reports that it was recruiting.

He said: “In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling a questionnaire on their knowledge of the company.

“With the eventual winner standing a chance of winning cash reward of up to eight thousand U.S. dollars.

“The NNPC has nothing to do with the purported anniversary event contest and is advising members of the public to decline any participation in the survey as it is a SCAM.

“In the same vein, NNPC would also like to once again inform the public that the information circulating in the Social Media that NNPC is conducting a recruitment exercise IS NOT TRUE and the public should disregard it in its entirety.

“The NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly the NNPC’s website.”

