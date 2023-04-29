NNPP accuses Ganduje of working against transition to new govt

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Kano State government of working against the transition to a new government in the state.

The State Chairman of the NNPP, Baffa Bichi, who made the allegations on Friday at a press conference held in Kano, claimed Ganduje has been undermining the NNPP Governorship Transition Committee and clearly working against a smooth transition to a new government ahead of the May 29 handover date.

Bichi also said Ganduje was deliberately frustrating the transfer of government by allocating only three slots to the NNPP in the government’s proposed transition committee.

“We see this as a deliberate attempt to undermine the transition of a new government in the state,” Bichi lamented.

“The people of Kano State deserve nothing less than a smooth transition that will deepen democracy in the state.

“The outgoing government asked us to provide the names of three persons to join the government committee, which we find unacceptable.

“The outgoing government is proposing a committee in which they have 82% of the members (14 members) and asking the incoming government to nominate only 18% (three members).

“There are three types of transition: one, from one government to itself; two, from one government to another government of the same political party; and three, from one government to another government of a different political party.

“In the third case, where there are different political parties, a separate transition committee is set up for the incoming government.

“We urge Governor Ganduje to put the interest of the people of Kano State first and work with us to ensure a seamless transition.

“We are committed to working towards a smooth transfer of power, and we hope that the outgoing government will do the same,” Bichi said.

