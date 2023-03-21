Politics
NNPP candidate, Sani Yahya, rejects Taraba governorship election result, heads to court
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Taraba State, Prof. Sani Yahya, has rejected the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
Yahya, who addressed journalists on Tuesday in Jalingo, said he would challenge the result of the election in court.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kefas Agbu, as the winner of the election.
The NNPP candidate insisted that there was overwhelming evidence of electoral malpractice in the exercise.
He urged his supporters and the people of the state to stay calm and eschew violence while the party works to reclaim its mandate through legal means.
Yahya said: “Yesterday’s (Monday) announcement and declaration of a candidate does not mean an end to the election process.
Read also:NNPP clinches one state, as Yusuf wins in Kano
“The process continues in line with the guidelines. Taraba is used to enduring injustice by writing fictitious results. Luckily, the Electoral Act as amended has made provisions for all results to be reviewed.
“We are confident that the victory is ours. We would challenge the result through every legal means and claim our victory.
“Our victory is certain and we would retain it. I call on the Taraba people to stay calm. We would challenge the results because I am the duly elected governor of Taraba State.
“That mandate cannot be stolen. We have initiated the process and we are on course.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...