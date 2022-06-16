Politics
NNPP charges INEC on credible Ekiti governorship election
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Thursday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing ground for all political parties in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.
The National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Dr. Agbo Major, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, urged the commission to ensure that the election was conducted in a credible and violence-free manner.
The statement read: “INEC should provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election and ensure the poll meets international standards, particularly with improved technology, bearing in mind that its performance is a strong signal of what Nigerians should expect in the 2023 general election.
READ ALSO: INEC releases more machines for voters’ registration
“We call on security agencies to be civil and professional in the discharge of their electoral duties, ensure prompt arrest of vote buyers and other electoral offenders and their sponsors and bring them to justice. The good people of Ekiti State should defend their votes as power resides in the people.”
