NNPP chieftain accuses media of grand conspiracy against Kwankwaso

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has accused the press of being jaundiced against its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

This was alleged by Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the NNPP, on Wednesday, during an interview on AriseTV.

This was against the backdrop of reports alluding to Kwankwaso’s withdrawal for other presidential candidates.

In a furious response, Galadima accused the press of being prejudicial against the former Kano State governor, citing an incident at the Chatham House whereby a man asked whether Kwankwaso will withdraw from the race in lieu of Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

He said, “A section of the press has been compromised to suppress us and this grand conspiracy will be crashed. This is why some of you media planted a mole in the Chatham House to step down for Peter Obi.

“After that, the press also conjured stories about stepping down for Tinubu and Atiku.”

Galadima also waded into the Naira swap policy, claiming that a certain governor had stashed N22 billion in new notes while filing a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There is up to N22bn in the house of a certain governor which is why they are angry because they have been shortchanged by Buhari. And some of them have gone to court to challenge Buhari,” the elder statesman said.

