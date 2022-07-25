NNPP chieftain demands Buhari’s resignation over insecurity

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Katsina State, Sani Liti, on Monday demanded President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

Liti, who made the call at a press briefing in Katsina, berated Buhari for failing to secure Nigeria.

He decried the current state of insecurity, poverty, poor economic policies, upsurge in tribal/ethnic militia, and increase in corruption in the country.

The NNPP chief said: “The Buhari government has not only failed to uplift the lives of Nigerians, as he promised but soaked the country into deeper corruption and misery. In the event of the President dragging a foot or refusing to resign, we urge the National Assembly to apply constitutional means to save the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“It shall be pointed out that from 2015 to date more than 50,000 Nigerians have lost their fives to bandits. Also, several trillion Naira worth of properties and money for ransom were lost to the insurgents who used the money to purchase weapons as confessed by some of the bandits.”

READ ALSO: Northern elders’ demand for Buhari’s resignation derived from partisan interests – Femi Adesina

He asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security, particularly in Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Niger and Sokoto States.

He also challenged the government to employ foreign mercenaries to fight the terrorists.

“In this respect, we are calling for the government to immediately hire mercenaries for six months from wherever to train and fight the rising banditry, insurgency, and tribal militia.

“Similarly, the government should as a matter of urgency recruit one million young Nigerians to be trained as Special Forces to protect and secure the country when the mercenaries leave in six months.”

“Shall the Federal government refuses to act, we ask all the state assemblies to start the processes of impeachment of the governors,” he added

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now