NNPP clinches one state, as Yusuf wins in Kano

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Abba Kabir Yusuf has been declared winner of the governorship election in the state.

His declaration by the returning officer in the state makes it the first state to be won by the party.

Yusuf garnered 1,019,700 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Nasir Gawuna, who got 890,705 votes.

The NNPP candidate won with 128,995 votes. Recall that in the 2019 governorship election when Governor Abdulahi Ganduje was seeking reelection, the exercise was declared inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, has declared a dawn-to-dusk curfew to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The government’s move came a few minutes after Yusuf, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, was declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by Malam Muhammed Garba, the state commissioner for information and internal affairs, issued on Monday morning, March 20.

