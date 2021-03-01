NNPP collapses into APC in Bauchi | Ripples Nigeria

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has collapsed into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

The NNPP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Yusuf Musa-Gumli, led members of the party to the state office of APC in Bauchi on Monday.

He said the decision to collapse the party’s structure into the ruling party was unanimous.

According to him, the entire NNPP structure across the 20 local government areas of the state had collapsed their structures into APC and had since obtained membership cards as bonafide members.

He pledged the total loyalty of the defectors to the APC and called for equity, justice and fairness.

Musa-Gumli said: “We expect our new party to treat us with a sense of brotherhood and party solidarity.

READ ALSO: APC denies rumours of boycott, says it’s ready for Bauchi local council election

“We consulted widely with the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, before taking this decision.”

He assured that the NNPP members would contribute their quota positively towards the development of APC by exhibiting loyalty, honesty, commitment, and dedication in a bid to achieve the party’s objectives.

In his remarks, the Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee in Bauchi, Alhaji Uba Nana, commended the entire members of the NNPP for defecting into his party.

He said: “Among you the defectors are people of political relevance and a sense of honesty and integrity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions