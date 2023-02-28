NNPP demands cancellation of presidential election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel last Saturday’s presidential election and conduct a fresh exercise.

The NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, made this call at a press conference in Abuja.

Alkali said the party was concerned over reports of vote rigging, violence, and security agencies supporting the ruling party to manipulate the process.

The party also alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), violated the Electoral Act by publicly displaying their ballot papers after casting their votes on election day.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party had earlier on Tuesday demanded the resignation of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and a fresh election over alleged manipulation of the process.

He said: “INEC used the most blurred image of our logo in the ballot paper that did not reflect the symbol of our party. Many of our party supporters could not identify the logo. They not only confused our supporters but disenfranchised them.

“On election day, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami were seen showing Nigerians which party they should vote for.

“Campaign on election day amounts to causing a crisis since the Electoral Act says the ballot is secret. Campaign on election day is illegal based on the Electoral Act.

“This illegality done by the President and the Minister of Justice on election day speaks volumes. The election results being announced by INEC should be canceled.”

