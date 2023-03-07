NNPP denies congratulating Tinubu, rejects election results

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday dismissed as inaccurate claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in last month’s election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 1 declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election after polling 8, 794, 726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and 16 others in the exercise.

Atiku garnered 6, 984, 520 votes to finish in second place ahead of Peter Obi of the Labour Party who scored 6,101,533 votes.

Kwankwaso ended in fourth position with 1,496,687 votes.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, the party insisted that the presidential election was “grossly flawed, contested, and disputed.”

The NNPP had earlier called for the cancellation of the result of the election.

READ ALSO: NNPP denies alliance with Tinubu, explains conflict between Shekarau, Kwankwaso

The statement read: “The report that Engr. Kwankwaso congratulated Tinubu was a figment of the fertile imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings, and fifth columnists leveraging on the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer.

“The NNPP rejects the outcome of the February 25 presidential election as it did not reflect the will, wish, and mandate of the Nigerians who trooped out to vote but were disappointed by the failure of INEC to conduct credible and transparent elections and fulfill its promise to upload the polling units results to its portals which would have guaranteed the authenticity of the results and declaration of the winner of the presidential election.

“Sadly, the presidential poll turned out to be a charade as it failed to meet the expectation of Nigerians and the international community. NNPP was a target of these electoral robbers who wanted the status quo to remain, in place of the new and better Nigeria the party promised if voted into office.

“It is unthinkable that Kwankwaso would hastily congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu on his questionable mandate which other candidates also claimed they won and had approached the court to seek redress. All lovers of democracy, due process, and rule of law will wait for the determination of the election petition in court.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now