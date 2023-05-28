NNPP denies reports Kwankwaso may be on his way to APC

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has denies reports of the impending move of the party’s candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Rabiu Kwankwaso to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party, stated this on Saturday through its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Major Agbo at a press conference in Abuja, in reaction to the recent meeting between Kwankwaso and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in Paris, France, which had fuelled speculation about his defection to the APC.

Agbo, who assured the party faithful that there was nothing wrong with the meeting, described Kwankwaso as a detribalised politician with friends across political and religious divides.

Read also: ‘Government of national unity’ possibly on agenda as Tinubu, Kwankwaso meet in France

“I don’t want you to be afraid that he is going anywhere. He is not going anywhere. Like I said, he is one man whose relationship cuts across all political platforms. You will see more of that,” Agbo said.

According to Agbo, the electoral victory of Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir, and his Deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, would usher in a new dawn.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now