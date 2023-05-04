NNPP expels Ogun, Delta chairmen for alleged anti-party activities

The National leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled the party’s chairman in Ogun State, Sunday Ogini, for alleged party activities.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agwo Major, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, also confirmed the expulsion of the party’s chairman in Delta State, Efe Tobor, for the same reason.

He added that the decision to expel the two men was taken at the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) held on April 27 in Abuja.

Oginni, according to him, has been at the centre of several controversies including alleged financial irregularities and other unacceptable conduct during the March 18 governorship election in Ogun State.

The allegations against the NNPP officials forced the NWC to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate activities in Edo, Delta, and Ogun States.

Major said: “You will agree with me that no party worth its salt will condone such misdemeanour.

“Unfortunately, some states chairmen and their executives, apart from very loud anti-party activities were accused of a plethora of wrongdoings which negated their oath of office.

“This unacceptable conduct prompted the National Working Committee to set up a disciplinary committee to investigate three states including Edo, Delta, and Ogun.

“The Edo State chairman appeared before the committee while the Delta State chairman, Chief Efe Tobor, and his Ogun State counterpart, Comrade Sunday Olappsi Ogini, failed to appear on the two occasions they were invited.

“Consequently, the NWC met on Thursday, April 27, 2023, and came up with the following decisions.

“That both the Chairman NNPP in Delta State, Chief Efe Tobor, and his Ogun State counterpart, Comrade Olaposi Sunday Ogini have been expelled from the party, with effect from Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“The executives from the state, down to the Local Government and Ward levels in Delta and Ogun States have equally been dissolved effective Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“The expulsion of both Chief Efe Tobor and Comrade Sunday Olaposi Oginni will be taken to the National Executive Committee and the National Convention for ratification.

“Further development on these two states and others will be made public.”

