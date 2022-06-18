NNPP in talks with Peter Obi, LP for possible merger —Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has confirmed that his party is currently holding high powered talks with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for a possible merger of the two parties for the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso who disclosed this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday morning, said the two parties are exploring the possibility of a cooperation in the 2023 elections,in terms of a possible merger between NNPP and LP.

“We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter and cooperate with him, and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it,” Kwankwaso said when asked if his party was reaching out to other parties for a collaboration.

Read also: Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore must work together to defeat Atiku, Tinubu —Adeyanju

He also noted that such a collaboration had become quite important as the NNPP was looking to seize the opportunity created by the failure of the All Progressives (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by not fielding Igbo vice presidential candidates for the forthcoming elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now