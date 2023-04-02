NNPP national chairman, Alkali, resigns

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), Prof. Rufai Alkali, has thrown in the towel by resigning from the position following the inability of the party to win the 2023 presidential election.

In the resignation letter dated Thursday, March 31, and addressed to the National Secretary of the party, the presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as well as the National Leader of the party, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Boniface Aniebonam, and Secretary, Board of Trustees, Buba Galadima, Alkali said his decision to step down was premised on the need to make room for fresh hands to come in and build on the successes recorded in the brief period he was the party chairman.

The letter entitled, ”Letter of stepping aside from the post of National Chairman, New Nigeria Peoples Party,” reads:

“I am pleased to write and convey to you that I have stepped aside as the National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party with effect from today, Friday, March 31, 2023.

“Following keenly the events before, during and after the recent general election held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, it is my humble view that our party, the NNPP, has a great future and potential to emerge as the leading political force that is capable of winning the presidential and all other elections in 2027.”

“To achieve this, we must think ahead and plan ahead. And the time is now. Our great party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party will require major and fundamental structural and systemic changes and reorganisation at all levels of the party in order to strengthen its base, improve its operational capabilities and generally enhance its competitive advantage over and above all the other 17 political parties on the Independent National Electoral Commission nominal roll.

“Since, we as a party, all believe in and aspire to bring in a better Nigeria through the astute leadership of our leader, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, I believe no sacrifice is too much from each and every one of us.

“I am convinced this change must start from me. This is precisely why I have decided, with all sense of responsibility, to step aside from the office of the National Chairman of our party to give room for fresh hands to take over to build upon and improve on our modest contributions. I wish I had done more.

”By this letter, I also wish to inform our National Leader and presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, members of the National Working Committee and our entire members nationwide that I am still and will remain a bonafide member of our party and I pledge to serve and offer support to our party at all levels to ensure the continued progress and advancement of our party.”

