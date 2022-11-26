NNPP national treasurer, Ningi, quits party

The National Treasurer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Shehu Barau Ningi, has quit the party.

He confirmed his exit from the party in a terse letter dated November 25, 20222, and addressed to the Chairman of the NNPP in Ningi Ward, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Ningi, who also served as NNPP chairman in Bauchi State, said he left the party for personal reasons.

The party’s national chairman, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali, and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were copied in the letter which was made available to journalists on Saturday.

He wrote: “For personal reasons, I wish to inform you of my decision to resign from the party (the NNPP) as a member and, concomitantly, as the National Treasurer, with effect from today, Friday, November 25.”

