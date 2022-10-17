Politics
NNPP promises issue-based campaign in 2023
The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufai Alkali said on Monday the party would run an issue-based campaign for the 2023 general elections.
Alkali, who stated this at a media briefing in Abuja, added that the party’s supporters had been warned against the use of negative language during the campaign activities.
He stressed that NNPP would abide by the dictates of the peace accord signed by all the presidential candidates last month in Abuja.
READ ALSO: NNPP denies alliance with Tinubu, explains conflict between Shekarau, Kwankwaso
Alkali said: “We promise to run an issue-based campaign. We are not going to engage in abuse. Our supporters all over the country are under instruction not to engage in negative campaigns or violence.
“We will adhere strictly to the words and letters of the peace accord signed last month. But we call on others not to take us for granted and try to undermine our campaign activities.
“One incontrovertible fact is that his Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is the best and the most qualified among those contesting for the number one position in the country.
“His performance in all the positions he had held is second to none.”
