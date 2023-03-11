NNPP sacks Katsina deputy gov candidate, executive members

The Katsina State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has sacked its deputy governorship candidate, Muttaqa Rabe-Darma, the state party chairman, Sani Liti, and other top members of the executive.

This was disclosed by the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Nasiru Usman-Kankia, at a press briefing on Friday.

Usman-Kankia said the development followed the members’ endorsement of the All Progressive Congress candidate, Dikko Radda.

He said the party had warned its members, officials, and candidates against forming an alliance with any political party.

Usman-Kankia said: “As you are already aware, a section of the state executive leadership of the party convened an unauthorised meeting on Thursday, March 9, the decision of which almost rocked the party.

“An emergency exco meeting comprising 19 out of 29 members was conveyed to discuss the immediate and remote causes of the illegal meeting.

“Facts have emerged that the illegal meeting was unconstitutionally convened without the consent of the state executive committee.

“It was also discovered that even when invitations were sent for the illegal meeting to state and local government exco members and ward chairmen, they were informed that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss and disburse funds for the settlement of polling unit agents and ward coordinators.

“However, at the illegal meeting, the APC gubernatorial candidate was ushered in and the NNPP state chairman, Liti, the party’s governorship running mate, Rabe-Darma, and other top executives introduced other members present as decampees to the APC.

“Our emergency meeting considered and decided to expel the officials and members involved in the illegal forum, subject to the approval of the party’s national executive committee.

“They are state Chairman, Sani Liti; state Secretary, Umar Jibril; youth leader, Mustapha Basheer; Katsina zonal Chairman, Dauda Kurfi; Funtua Zonal Chairman, Abdulhadi Mai-Dawa; Daura zonal Chairman, Dr Sale Mashi; deputy governorship candidate, Rabe-Darma and Sen. Audu Yandoma.”

