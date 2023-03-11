NNPP senatorial candidate in Nasarawa drags INEC to tribunal over omission of party’s logo

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Wakili Kabiru-Muhammad, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the election petition tribunal over the omission of the party’s logo.

Kabiru-Muhammed confirmed the development to journalists after filing his petition on Saturday in Lafia.

INEC and Ahmed Aliyu-Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the winner of the election were listed as respondents in the suit.

Aliyu-Wadada polled 96,488 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Shehu Tukur, who scored 47,717 votes, and others in the election.

He stressed that INEC violated the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the 1999 Constitution with the omission of the NNPP logo.

He, therefore, urged the tribunal to nullify the election.

