NNPP the only alternative to PDP and APC – Kwankwaso

The former Kano State governor, Rabi’u Kwakwanso, on Saturday described the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as an alternative to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this during the party’s national convention at the A-Class Event Centre in Maitama, Abuja.

The former governor said the PDP has failed Nigerians while the APC was already failing.

He added that both parties have inflicted immense suffering on Nigerians with their unpopular and inhumane policies.

The former minister of defence noted that Nigeria possesses sufficient resources and manpower to address insecurity.

Kwankwaso, who was expelled by a faction in NNPP last year, said the party would introduce a revitalising change for citizens and the nation as a whole if voted into power.

He said: “We are all aware that the PDP has completely failed. Many of us decided in 2014 and 2015 to bring in some positive changes. Unfortunately, we have seen what happened from 2015 to date. This is the same APC government.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, we have a failing party that is the APC and we believe that this country requires an alternative to the APC and of course, the PDP and the only party, in my opinion, and based on facts, because the NNPP today is the fastest growing party in this country.

“I also believe even beyond this country, that is the only hope as we stand today. In many parts of this country, especially in northern Nigeria, particularly in my part of the north, so many people have been chased out of their homes, and so many have been killed. Some are in the bushes now in the forest under the care of bandits and other criminals. And it looks like many people don’t care.

“It is even becoming a normal thing to go and pick up people in their homes, on the roads, in the markets, and so on. I believe it is only in this country that this sort of nonsense is happening. And it is the responsibility of every government, responsible government to ensure the peace of its people.”

