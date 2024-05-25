NNPP warns against emergency rule in Kano over Emirship tussle

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has warned against the imposition of an emergency rule in Kano State over the current Emirship tussle in the state.

The state government on Thursday reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano four years after his dethronement by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

The development has caused protests in the state with the residents divided into various groups on the matter.

In a statement issued on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using security agents to subvert the will of the people in the state.

The statement read: “The ongoing situation should not be an excuse to declare a state of emergency which would then translate to achieving what Ganduje and the APC could not achieve through their regrettable actions up to the Supreme Court as the people of Kano are steadfast to resist attempts to subvert their mandate freely given to Governor Abba Yusuf of NNPP.

“The ongoing siege on Kano State, especially, the Palace of the Emir of Kano by soldiers and other security agents is nothing but a show of shame and a threat to the democracy which some Nigerians shed their blood to enthrone.

“Nigerians were embarrassed since early Saturday morning to see the deployment of soldiers and other security agents around the vicinity of the Emir of Kano’s Palace, in what seems like a plan to overturn the constitutionally backed restructuring and restoration of the lost glory of the Kano State Emirate Council. This is a process that went through the whole gamut of law amendment processes.

“The drafters of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, in their wisdom have given the different tiers of Government in the country (Federal, State, and Local Government) different spheres of responsibilities and the administration of Local Governments and Chieftaincy matters exclusively to the states.

“So, since when did it become the Constitutional responsibility of the Federal Government to install traditional rulers?

“The Kano State Legislature vested with the powers to repeal, amend or enact laws having duly followed established principles repealed the Kano Emirate Law (2019), which removed the 14th Emir of Kano, HRM Mohammed Sanusi 11, and restored him to office.

“How did this warrant the deployment of soldiers and other security agents to Kano State to reverse a law duly passed by the state legislature?

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) therefore faulted the alleged forceful return of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to Kano through the might of the Federal Government. This was a threat to peace and harmony in the state.”

