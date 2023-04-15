NNPP’s Kadage wins Kano Assembly seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Murtala Kadage of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the winner of Saturday’s state assembly election in Garko Local Government Area of Kano State.

The state’s returning officer, Suleiman Mudi, declared Kadage as the winner in the supplementary election held in three polling units across Garko LGA.

The commission had on March 20 cancelled the initial election due to over-voting.

Mudi said: “Having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Murtala Muhammad Kadage of the NNPP as the winner of the Garko Local Government state assembly supplementary election.”

