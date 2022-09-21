NNPP’s National Assembly candidates join APC in Osun

Four National Assembly candidates in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for Osun State switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday.

The candidates, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Osogbo, said they left the NNPP because of injustice.

The quartet are Bamigbola Clement Kola and Akinyode Bolaji Mayowa for Osun Central and West Senatorial Districts as well as Fabayo Olalekan Elijah and Ajayi Oluwaseyi Babatunde for Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila and Ijesa South Federal Constituencies respectively.

They also declared their support for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kola, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said: “The attitude of most NNPP leaders) is inhuman. They are working for their selfish interest rather than working for the common goal of the party and Nigerians.”

