NNPP’s senatorial, Reps candidates, others join APC in Zamfara

The New Nigerians Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in Zamfara North Senatorial District, Ibrahim Shinkafi, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Dahiru Marafa, the media assistant to the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Gusau.

Other defectors were the NNPP House of Representatives candidate in Shinkafi and Zurmi Federal Constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Garba, and the party’s treasurer in the state, Suleiman Galadi.

The defectors, according to him, were received by Yari, who is the chairman of the APC governorship campaign council in the state, at Talata Mafara on Monday.

READ ALSO: EFCC arraigns NNPP Assembly candidate in Kogi, 2 others for alleged N1.4bn fraud

The statement read: “Kaura-Namoda and Zurmi Local Governments NNPP Chairmen were also among the defectors.

“The defectors also include the Coordinator of the foundation for the actualisation of PDP governorship candidate in 2023, Aminu Kanoma

“Secretary and Treasurer of the foundation, Aminu Saminu, and Hajiya Umulkhairi Aminu, respectively, had also joined the APC.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now