No agreement yet with Ondo govt on minimum wage —NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State Council, said on Wednesday the organised labour had not reached any agreement with the state government on the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage.

The NLC chairman in the state, Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole, in his New Year message to the workers, said the Ondo State government set up a negotiation team in November last year and negotiation was still ongoing on the matter.

He said no compromise had been reached with government on the payment of minimum wage for Ondo State workers.

He, however, said the state government had not defaulted in the payment of workers’ salaries.

READ ALSO: We don’t trust Buhari to keep promise of not seeking third term—CAN

The NLC chief urged workers to shun absenteeism at work, saying the union would continue to defend their interest and protect their jobs.

He said: “The labour Leadership will at all time ensure that the best welfare package is delivered to the workers.

“We will not allow for loss of job of anyone except, the one who will want to throw his or her job away. We have sworn to ensure the protection of your jobs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions