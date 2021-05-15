No alternative to Gov Sule in 2023 – Nasarawa speaker | Ripples Nigeria

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, said on Saturday there is no alternative to Governor Abdullahi Sule and All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state in 2023.

Abdullahi stated this when he hosted individuals and groups that paid him Sallah homage at his Umaisha county home in Toto local government area of the state.

He described Governor Sule as a leader with great passion and zeal for peace, unity, and speedy growth of the state, hence the need for all to rally around him to succeed beyond 2023.

The speaker said: “The handwriting is very clear on the wall, as far as I am concerned in Nasarawa State we have no any other candidate to file in 2023 apart from Governor Sule.

“With the antecedence of Governor Sule, especially some of us that are working closely with him know very well that his project, his dream, his thinking day and night is all about Nasarawa State.

“So, what else do we want than to give him all the necessary support to succeed and transform our beloved state because if God spares our lives and by his grace, A.A. Sule will serve for eight years.”

Abdullahi stressed that peace was priceless and the first instrument of development, hence the need for the people of the state to give the governor all the needed support to enable him to succeed.

“His peace and developmental efforts are encouraging more investors to the state to boost socio-economic activities,” he added.

