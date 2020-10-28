No amnesty for those who looted property under guise of #EndSARS –Gov Oyetola

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has declared that there will be no amnesty for those who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to loot public and private property in the state.

Governor Oyetola who made the declaration on Tuesday while addressing journalists during the inspection of some of the recovered loots deposited at the parking lot of the Government House, Osogbo, warned other looters to return the loots before the expiration of the amnesty period on, or before Wednesday.

Oyetola said those who refuse to comply will be subjected to the wrath of the law as there would be no mercy for those who refuse to return looted items after the expiration of the 72hours amnesty period.

He further noted that law enforcement agents would begin house-to-house search for the looted items in the state.

“I am happy that some of the looters decided to heed the call within the amnesty time to voluntarily return the loots and items that had been stolen.

“As you are all aware, I gave those who participated in the looting 72hours to return all they have stolen, and this is about 48 hours after the declaration so, they still have 24 hours more to return all they have looted.

“For us, this voluntary return of the loots is a welcome development. The intention is to assist the various owners of these items to have the opportunity of getting their properties and belongings, because we believe strongly that it is going to be a big setback for them to have all these properties lost.

“Other people who have not returned what they looted still have the opportunity under 24 hours to return those things they have looted because after the expiration of the remaining 24 hours, the government will step in to enforce the law.

“What they should realise is that, there are a lot of video clips and video coverage for all the looting that took place in the state. The implication of this is that there is no hidden place for anybody that looted anything in Osun.

“So, it is in their interest to voluntarily return all the items or face the wrath of the law after the expiration of the 72hours. We are not going back after this period. We are going to go from house to house to retrieve the looted items.

“So, I am telling whoever that participated in this exercise of looting to take the opportunity of this amnesty and return the loot”, Governor Oyetola said.

