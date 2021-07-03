Politics
No APC congress in Kwara until full registration of members – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday the All Progressive Congress (APC) would not hold any congress in Kwara State until all members are duly registered and revalidated their membership of the party.
The minister, who stated this during the commissioning of the party’s new state secretariat in Ilorin, said the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, gave him the assurance when he led a team of party leaders from Kwara to him in Yobe.
He said party supporters who were denied registration or revalidation of their membership during the last exercise would be captured before congress is held in the state.
Mohammed said: “Let me assure you that there will be no congress in Kwara State until and when we are all registered and that is when such congress will be free and fair.
READ ALSO: Kwara APC youths call for sack of Lai Mohammed
“About two weeks ago, myself, Prof. Oba Abdulraheem and Makama, went to the national chairman of the party and he assured us that Kwara State is a special state.
“He assured us that there will be no congress until we are all registered. I am therefore appealing to all of you to come out and register when they come.”
He also condemned what he called the “non-inclusive” nature of Governor AbdulRazaq Abdurahman’s administration in the state, saying the action was tantamount to “biting the fingers that fed him.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....