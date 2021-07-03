No APC congress in Kwara until full registration of members – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Saturday the All Progressive Congress (APC) would not hold any congress in Kwara State until all members are duly registered and revalidated their membership of the party.

The minister, who stated this during the commissioning of the party’s new state secretariat in Ilorin, said the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala-Buni, gave him the assurance when he led a team of party leaders from Kwara to him in Yobe.

He said party supporters who were denied registration or revalidation of their membership during the last exercise would be captured before congress is held in the state.

Mohammed said: “Let me assure you that there will be no congress in Kwara State until and when we are all registered and that is when such congress will be free and fair.

“About two weeks ago, myself, Prof. Oba Abdulraheem and Makama, went to the national chairman of the party and he assured us that Kwara State is a special state.

“He assured us that there will be no congress until we are all registered. I am therefore appealing to all of you to come out and register when they come.”

He also condemned what he called the “non-inclusive” nature of Governor AbdulRazaq Abdurahman’s administration in the state, saying the action was tantamount to “biting the fingers that fed him.”

