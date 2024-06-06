‘No cause for alarm on minimum wage,’ Wale Edun declares after meeting with Tinubu

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edu, on Thursday met with President Bola Tinubu on the new minimum wage for workers in the country.

Edun, who addressed State House correspondents after the meeting, said there is no cause for alarm on the ongoing negotiations between the organised labour and the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage.

He met with Tinubu after the President hosted a delegation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) led by the Managing Director, Makhtar Diop, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, was also at the meeting.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday directed the minister to present the template on the minimum wage.

The Federal Government had proposed N60,000 as the new minimum wage while the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) are pushing for N494,000 as a salary template for workers in the country.

