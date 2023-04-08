No concrete evidence for DSS to arrest Labour Party VP, Baba-Ahmed —Ex-Director, Ejiofor

Former Director of Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, has said the service had no concrete evidence available to arrest the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed for alleged inflammatory remarks.

Baba-Ahmed’s interview on Channels TV where he cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari and CJN Olukayode Ariwoola against swearing in Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President on May 29 had generated controversies.

Speaking on Arise TV interview on Friday, Ejiofor said it would not be right for the DSS to arrest anybody without convincingly concrete evidence.

He said: “For the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, I listened to his interview, and since it has gone viral, he made a personal statement which he is entitled to.

“But if he goes ahead, I believe that the SSS, if they have any evidence of pursuing that to its logical conclusion, action will be taken because nobody is above the law.”

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress had been accused of similar position prior to its victory in 2015.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Lai Muhammed and others were found making similar threat to install parallel government if PDP had rigged the 2015 election.

At a town hall meeting in Washington DC, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was asked if the APC was indeed planning a “parallel government” should the party feel aggrieved by the 2015 presidential election result.

“In the event, and the APC has said, that there is electoral robbery, that is, being robbed of our rightful votes, that will establish a parallel government. We certainly provide morals and sanity for the people of Nigeria”, Osinbajo said.

While speaking in Abuja in 2014, Amaechi also said APC had met and agreed to “install our own government” should the party sense any foul play.

“What is the essence of going to court when the federal government doesn’t obey the law? That’s why the APC says we won’t go to court any longer. If you rig us out, we will rig ourselves in. This means if you think you can rig us out in 2015, we will form our own government. We have met on that and we have agreed on that. We will install our own government and there will be two governments”, Amaechi had stated.

