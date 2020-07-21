No consensus candidate chosen yet for WTO DG role —AU

The African Union (AU) has declared that it is yet to decide on a consensus candidate for the continent of Africa, for the coveted position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The AU which made this known in a statement on Tuesday said that the selection committee could not meet on three scheduled dates to decide on a consensus candidate.

“As at present, there is no African Union endorsed candidate for this post,” it declared.

The body said the AU Commission, under the guidance of its ministerial committee, had made concerted efforts towards the endorsement of a single candidate.

“Due to circumstances beyond its control, the committee could not meet on three scheduled dates to decide on a consensus candidate,” the statement by the AU added in part.

The Nigerian Permanent Mission to the UN also affirmed that the process of endorsing one candidate was still ongoing.

“This has put to rest claims that a particular candidate has been endorsed by the AU, therefore, rendering other African candidates illegitimate,” it said.

Candidates vying for the role include; Egypt’s, Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Amina Mohamed of Kenya.

Others are Jesús Seade Kuri (Mexico), Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova), Yoo Myung-hee (Republic of Korea), Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Liam Fox (United Kingdom).

This came after the Federal Government inaugurated a Campaign Strategy Team for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, who is vying for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General position.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, who inaugurated the team in Abuja, charged members of the team to ensure Okonjo-Iweala’s success in the WTO selection process.

