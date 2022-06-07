No consensus candidate in APC presidential primary – Gov Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Tuesday there would be no consensus candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

The governor disclosed this to journalists at the Eagle Square venue of the party’s special convention in Abuja.

The Northern governors had earlier recommended the quintet of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, for consideration as a consensus candidate.

However, the party’s leaders failed to agree on any of the nominees as a consensus candidate for the exercise.

READ ALSO: Announcement of Lawan as consensus candidate was a media creation —APC

Sule said: “The Governors have no power to review the number of aspirants, not even the party.

“If you look at Section 84, sub-section 9-10, it shows clearly that if one person says I am not going to withdraw, there must be an election.

“So as far as we are concerned, we are set for election. And if all the 23 are screened by the party and allowed for election, we will conduct an election.

“However, we are still supporting five candidates.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now