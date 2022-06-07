Politics
No consensus candidate in APC presidential primary – Gov Sule
The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Tuesday there would be no consensus candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.
The governor disclosed this to journalists at the Eagle Square venue of the party’s special convention in Abuja.
The Northern governors had earlier recommended the quintet of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, for consideration as a consensus candidate.
However, the party’s leaders failed to agree on any of the nominees as a consensus candidate for the exercise.
READ ALSO: Announcement of Lawan as consensus candidate was a media creation —APC
Sule said: “The Governors have no power to review the number of aspirants, not even the party.
“If you look at Section 84, sub-section 9-10, it shows clearly that if one person says I am not going to withdraw, there must be an election.
“So as far as we are concerned, we are set for election. And if all the 23 are screened by the party and allowed for election, we will conduct an election.
“However, we are still supporting five candidates.”
